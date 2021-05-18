ADVERTISEMENT

The Gombe State Government has organised a seminar to train farmers in the state on weather forecast, cropping guide and modern farming techniques ahead of the 2021 wet season.

The seminar conducted by the state ministry of agriculture and animal husbandry was aimed at equipping them in the face of climate change and global warming.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Muhammad Gettado, told participants that the sensitsation was necessary for farmers to understand the crux of farming methodology before, during and after each cropping season in view of the fast changing climatic condition.

He said Gombe State through his ministry was poised to keeping farmers in the state abreast with modern farming techniques so as to guard against avoidable losses during and after each cropping season.

He stressed the need for farmers in the state to understand what to cultivate, when to cultivate and where to cultivate a certain farm produce in view of meteorological reports indicating differentials of rainfall from place to place.

Mr Gettado said his ministry is currently in possession of a comprehensive list of genuine farmers in the state as a precursor to reaching them each time government intervention or programme arises.

He also disclosed that the seminar will be extended to all senatorial districts in the state in order to have a comprehensive coverage of all farmers and stakeholders in the agricultural industry for maximum benefits and results.

The commissioner decried the poor handling and disbursement of the N200 billion federal government agricultural intervention fund, saying most of those who benefited from the gesture are at best not genuine farmers.

He blamed some farmers who are in the habit of selling out agricultural intervention given to them by the government, describing such act as inimical to the growth and development of the agricultural sector, the state and the country at large.

While commending Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his superlative performance in the the sector which he said stems from the timely distribution of fertiliser and other farm inputs, the commissioner assured farmers in the state of government’s willingness to partner with them all the way.

Speaking earlier, the Programme Manager of the Gombe Sate Agricultural Development Programme, (GSADP), Abigail Fada, lauded the agric ministry for taking farmers through a guide tour on the proper and timely planting of crops.

She expressed confidence that the seminar will go a long way in guiding farmers on the crops to be planted in view of weather forecast and cropping guide technology.