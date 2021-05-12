ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina State have arrested four suspected cattle rustlers with 208 animals.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isah, said this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Katsina.

He named the suspects as Isiya Halliru, Nasiru Bature, Bello Hamza and Hassan Iliyasu.

“On May 10, 2021, at about 11:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in smashing a notorious syndicate of bandits terrorising Kankara and its environs.

“They were arrested with 170 cows and 38 sheep suspected to be rustled animals,” he said.

Mr Isah said during investigations, the suspects confessed that the animals belonged to their masters living in the dreaded Rugu forest.

The police spokesperson further said that the owners failed to show up and claim ownership of the animals.

He said the animals have already been handed over to the State’s Standing Committee for further necessary action while investigations were going on. (NAN)