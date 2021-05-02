ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has released the results of its screening of aspirants for local government council elections.

The APC in the state had conducted a screening examination for aspirants.

The examination, held on April 22, was supervised by a 17-member panel, including four professors, several PhD holders and lawyers.

The aspirants were told to write biographical essay on their lives, schools attended, work experiences, places lived or visited within the state, Nigeria and abroad.

According the APC, the essence of the exercise was to screen out incompetent aspirants as well as those with questionable credentials and deficiencies that have the tendencies of exposing the party to post-election litigations.

According to the results released by the APC and published by Daily Nigerian, three serving chairmen seeking reelection have been disqualified.

Aliyu Mahmood, the chairperson of ALGON and Soba LG chairperson and Abubakar Buba of Lere LG, were disqualified for anti-party activities.

The Kaduna North LG chairman was also disqualifies for financial mismanagement.

The party’s state publicity secretary, Tanko Wusono, had in April told journalists in Kaduna that the State Independent Electoral Commission, KAD-SIECOM, has fixed June 5 for the polls.

“At the close of the sales of nomination forms on April 14, some 105 contestants have picked the forms to seek the party’s platform and stand election for the chairmanship position in the 23 LGs.

“Some 800 others had purchased the nomination forms for councillorship tickets of the party in the 255 wards in the state,” he said.

Residents, who also observed the process in Kaduna, told PREMIUM TIMES that it is a welcome development.

Umar Mohammed, a political analyst in Kaduna, said the Kaduna APC deserves commendations for introducing the process of screening candidates before party primaries.

” With this, we will be putting the right peg in the right hole. People with questionable past will not be allowed to take up leadership positions.

“According to the list, those found wanting did not scale through, no matter their status,” Mr Umar said.