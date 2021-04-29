ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State House Assembly has declared the seat of one of its former Speaker, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali, vacant.

Mr Abdullahi-Shagali, who, until this development represented Sabongari constituency, was removed as Speaker in August last year and replaced by Yusuf Zailani from Igabi constituency.

The House also directed him to apologise in writing within two weeks for disrupting a sitting of the lawmakers.

Mr Abdullahi-Shagali did not apologise to the house.

The assembly, at its sitting on Tuesday, noted that he had not apologised nor participated in its activities for over 120 days.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted a motion moved by Ahmed Mohammed, the member representing Zaria Kewaye, and declared Mr Abdullahi-Shagali’s seat vacant.

At the sitting presided by the Deputy Speaker, Isaac Auta-Zankai, the lawmakers also suspended four other members for one year.

Those suspended include Mukhtar Isa-Hazo, a former deputy speaker, who represents Basawa constituency, Nuhu Goroh-Shadalafiya of Kagarko constituency, Yusuf Liman-Dahiru of Kakuri/Makera constituency and Salisu Isa of Magajin Gari constituency.

They were suspended for allegedly causing disaffection and engaging in activities inimical to the unity of members of the assembly.