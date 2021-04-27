ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government has directed the immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College, located along Kano-Jos road, following a security report.

This was announced in a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Kano, by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf.

Mr Yusuf said the closure of the college in Bebeji Local Government Area was announced by the Commissioner for Education, Sanusi Sa’id-Kiru.

“The closure of the College was necessary following a disturbing security report and the need to protect the lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the college.

“Therefore, I urge parents to immediately evacuate their children from the College and wait for further directives,” it said.

Mr Yusuf said the commissioner used the opportunity to express the state government’s appreciation to parents and guardians for their support and cooperation to its policies and directives especially on security related matters.

States in Nigeria’s North-west region are witnessing cases of kidnapping and mass abduction of students from secondary and tertiary schools.

Kaduna, which shares a boundary with Kano, has been in the news over the past weeks for such cases of abductions, the latest involving the private Greenfield University where an undisclosed number of students was abducted last week.

The bodies of five of the kidnapped students have now been found. The bandits who abducted them are believed to have killed the students because the state government has vowed never to pay ransom to kidnappers. (NAN)