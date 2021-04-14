ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel queues have resurfaced in Sokoto metropolis as consumers besieged few filling stations selling the product, while most filling stations in the state remained shut.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who went round the metropolis on Tuesday, reports that some filling stations along Gusau Road were filled with consumers queuing to buy petrol.

The same trend was witnessed around Bye Pass Express Way, Bello Road and Fodio Road within Sokoto town, while most filling stations within the town and those close to the city centre were shut.

Some of the motorists who spoke to NAN said they just noticed the long queues and decided to top up.

A driver, who simply identified himself as Adamu, said he had to buy fuel to be able to do his businesses, in case there was scarcity.

“I did not have in mind to buy petrol but seeing queues in two major marketers’ filling stations and the same thing is happening in others, I decided to join.

“I just have to buy now with the small money that I have,” Mr Adamu said.

Another buyer, Habib Muhammad, said he spent more than three hours in the queue but still could not buy the product.

Mr Muhammad said he switched to three filling stations because of the long queues but still could not buy the product.

NAN reports that only filling stations that belonged to major marketers sold the products at regulated price of N165 per litre as others sold between N175 and N180 per litre.

NAN also reports that street sellers who sold the product in jerrycans and gallons, made brisk businesses as a four-litre gallon sold between N1,000 and N1,200, depending on the bargain.

There had been no word from either the regulatory bodies or petroleum products dealers about any impending scarcity.

(NAN)