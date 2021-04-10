The traditional ruler of Lere in Kaduna State, Abubakar Mohammed, is dead.
The Sarkin Lere was 76.
Mr Mohammed, a retired general, died on Saturday morning in Kaduna.
Many family members of the deceased traditional ruler told PREMIUM TIMES that he died after a brief illness.
“He is my uncle. We missed him this Saturday morning. It is indeed a loss for us and the whole family,” a relative, Hassan Mohammed, said.
The emir will be buried in Lere town on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Mr Abubakar ascended the throne of Lere after the demise of Umaru Sani in 2011.
He is survived by four children and many grandchildren.
Born on April 15, 1944, he attended Lere and Soba primary schools between 1951 and 1958 before proceeding to Barewa College Zaria from 1959 to 1963.
He was at the Ahmadu Bello Universitysity between 1965 and 1966 before proceeding to the California Polytechnic in the United States after which he joined the Nigerian army.
He rose to the rank of a brigadier general and was a military administrator of Sokoto State from August 1985 to September 1986.
