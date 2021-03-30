ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested a 19-year old man, Ayuba Umar, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Mustapha Hassan, to death with a pair of scissors during a quarrel over a horse.

The police spokesperson in Kano State, Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in an audio message he sent to journalists on Monday.

He said the incident happened on Friday at Tudun Wuzirchi Quarters in the Kano metropolis.

“On Friday 26th of this month around 10 o’clock in the evening, we received a sad report from Tudunwuzirchi Quarters, that a 19-year old, Ayuba Umar, while riding a horse had a quarrel with his friend, Mustapha Hassan.

“Mustapha was reported to have stabbed Ayuba’s horse with scissors. The angry Ayuba jumped down, snatched the scissors and stabbed Mustapha to death.

“We took Mustapha to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was pronounced death by the medical doctor on duty.

“The commissioner of police, CP Sama’ila Shua’aibu Dikko, has directed for the transfer of the case to the state CID for further investigation.

“The suspect will be prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction after thorough investigation,” Mr Haruna said.