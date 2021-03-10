ADVERTISEMENT

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru, and his deputy, Muhammad Namadi, on Wednesday publicly took the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

They received the vaccination on camera at the Government House Clinic in Dutse, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, Mr Badaru said the state received 68,520 doses of the vaccine from the federal government.

But he said the number only represents one per cent of the population of the state.

The governor said traditional and religious leaders as well as health workers would be the first category to be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise in the state.

Mr Badaru said security personnel and other key stakeholders would also be vaccinated in the first phase, alongside people with underlying medical conditions.

The governor also allayed fears about the safety of the vaccine, saying it is certified and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO)

He pointed out that even President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo had received the vaccine.

“I believe the governors, starting from me today also and the deputy governor and some of my commissioners have received our vaccination this afternoon to demonstrate to the people of Jigawa State that the vaccine is very safe and we believe in Allah, for his guidance and all health matters belong to him,” Mr Badaru said.