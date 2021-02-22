ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government has awarded contracts for drainage and street light in two local government areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Bureau for Land Management, signed by its spokesperson, Auwal Ado.

It listed some of the projects to include the provision of drainage and interlock tiles in Bichi Local Government Area.

The statement said the drainage and tiles would cover the road linking Sanka Quarters in Kofar Sidi Ahmed, Kofar Dan Iya Aminu and Kofar Wambai in Bichi.

It also said that the government had awarded contract for the provision of street lights on France-Zungeru road, and Lamido road among others in Kano metropolis.

The statement said the contract was signed on behalf of the government by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau, Muhammad Yusuf, while Aliyu Ibrahim, signed for the contractor, Tiamin Multi-Service Global Limited.

(NAN)