The Kaduna State Government has said bandits have killed a father and his son in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mr Aruwan said that security agencies had reported that armed bandits, on Saturday night, invaded Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area.

“The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location,” he said.

He said that the group engaged the bandits and rescued captives from one of the bandit groups.

The commissioners said the governor, Nasir el-Rufai expressed grief over the attack and condoled with the family of the slain, praying for the repose of their souls.

Mr Aruwan said the governor also commended the troops for quick response to the incident and thanked them for the rescue of 13 victims.

(NAN)