The Kaduna State Government has said bandits have killed a father and his son in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.
The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday.
Mr Aruwan said that security agencies had reported that armed bandits, on Saturday night, invaded Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area.
“The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.
“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location,” he said.
He said that the group engaged the bandits and rescued captives from one of the bandit groups.
ALSO READ: I didn’t mean to say not all bandits are criminals – Zamfara Governor
The commissioners said the governor, Nasir el-Rufai expressed grief over the attack and condoled with the family of the slain, praying for the repose of their souls.
Mr Aruwan said the governor also commended the troops for quick response to the incident and thanked them for the rescue of 13 victims.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post