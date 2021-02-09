ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Zamfara on Tuesday said repentant bandits have surendered 22 weapons and renounced criminality.

The police said the bandits came from their base in Dumburum forest in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state to hand over the weapons.

The commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, stated this at a press briefing in Gusau on Tuesday.

He said the police received the arms from the leader of the bandits, Auwalu Daudawa, after they accepted the state government’s offer of dialogue.

Mr Yaro said the former outlaws surrendered 22 sophisticated arms and ammunition .

He said Mr Daudawa led one of the largest and most notorious groups of criminals using the Dumburum forest as their base.

Mr Yaro said the crime kingpin surrendered with five of his lieutenants,

The police boss said the arms they received from the suspects include a rocket propelled grenade, one anti-aircraft rifle, one AK 49 and 19 AK 47 rifles with 72 rounds of live ammunition fot anti-aircraft rifles.

He said their surrender of the sophisticated weapons was a further demonstration that the peace initiative of the state government was yielding result.

“Let me enjoin other bandits in different locations of the state to also embrace the Peace Accord and surrender their weapons so that the peace and security of the state can be improved and sustained for economic, social and political development,” Mr Yaro added.

Bandits still on the rampage

Mr Yaro said the police recovered 14 motorcycles abandoned by suspected bandits in Gidan Giye village in Tsafe Local Government Area.

The police boss said they made the recovery on February 2 following a distress call that armed bandits had blocked the Tsafe – Funtua road.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO mobilised a combined team of special forces and conventional policemen to the scene.

“After serious gun duel with the bandits, they fled to the bush with possible gun wounds and left their fourteen (14) operational motorcycles and other bags containing their clothes and military camouflage uniforms,” the commissioner said.