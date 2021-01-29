ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he would organise a grand reception for the new Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, in Kaduna.

The governor said this in a message in Kaduna on Friday congratulating Mr Attahiru on his appointment. He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing the major general to lead the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Mr El-Rufai said Mr Attahiru’s appointment was as a result of the officer’s hard work, commitment, dedication and outstanding professionalism.

“Going further, Governor El-Rufai stated his belief that under the leadership of Major-General Attahiru, the Nigerian Army would be taken to even greater levels of proficiency and responsiveness in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

“El-Rufai said the People and Government of Kaduna State were very proud of the new Army Chief, and we’re optimistic that he would succeed and take the Nigerian Army to greater heights.

“As he wished the new COAS the very best in his new office, Governor El-Rufai highlighted the strategic relationship between Kaduna State and the Nigerian Army, stating that a grand reception would be planned for the incoming Army Chief by the People and Government of Kaduna State.

“He also congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Amao.

“He wished them the highest success in their crucial new endeavours.”

The three officials were recently appointed by Mr Buhari after they had overstayed their tenure for years and repeated calls for their removal by Nigerians in the wake of the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.