Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed, has expressed hope for more accomplishments in the fight against banditry following the change of leadership in the armed forces.

The governor stated this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The statement was signed by his spokesperson, Zailani Bappa.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday announced the appointment of new service chiefs.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the president appointed Lucky Irabor, a major general , as the Chief of Defence Staff.

Others are Ibrahim Attahiru, a major general as Chief of Army Staff, Auwal Gambo, a rear admiral as Chief of Naval Staff and Isiaka Amao, an air vice marshal as chief of air staff.

The president also accepted the resignation of the last set of service chiefs headed by Gabriel Olonisakin,, a general.

Reacting to the appointment, Mr Mohammed said the last set of service chiefs had done the country proud and wished them well in their retirement.

“When I came up with the idea of introducing a genuine dialogue with the bandits, all the service chiefs fully cooperated with me by suspending military action on the bandits to pave way for the talks which yielded tremendously positive results,” the governor said.

“Similarly, when we encounter recalcitrant bandits in our journey to peace, the military chiefs also keyed into our remodeled peace accord of ‘carrot and stick’ approach by employing both Kinetic and non-kinetic approach to peace process in tue etate whch is also recording a lot of success in tue state.”

He also expressed his enthusiasm in working with the new service chiefs whom he said were carefully chosen to replace the former.

“I am confident that the new service chiefs are going to record even more successes as they are adjudged as very excellent officers with non-blemish records of service. We, in Zamfara State, wish to endorse this gallant decision of Mr President for ensuring that only the best are now tasked with replacing the former,” the governor added.

He said the situation in Zamfara State today calls for total support and cooperation and urged all and sundry to desist from demoralising soldiers through the bad habit of dwarfing their efforts and hammering on their mistakes.

“The fight against banditry and restoration of peace and harmony is a responsibility for all. The state government wishes to assure the new service chiefs of its ever readiness to support them in the task of liberating the people from the shackles of banditry and associated crimes in the state and indeed, the region,” he promised.