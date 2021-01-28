ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday recieved 300 female soldiers deployed to boost security situation along the Kaduna-Abuja highway where several cases of kidnappings and killings were reported.

The first batch of the troops, who are of the Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), were formally received by Governor El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway.

The role of the women soldiers is to compliment the existing operations along the Abuja-Kaduna highway and its environs.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor El-Rufai expressed optimism that, with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the Abuja-Kaduna highway will soon be a thing of the past.

Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government as they work towards securing the entire State.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government has provided to the military in its internal security operations.

Major-General Mohammed thanked governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, for personally coming to receive the female troops.