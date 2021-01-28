Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday recieved 300 female soldiers deployed to boost security situation along the Kaduna-Abuja highway where several cases of kidnappings and killings were reported.
The first batch of the troops, who are of the Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC), were formally received by Governor El-Rufai at their Kakau base on the highway.
The role of the women soldiers is to compliment the existing operations along the Abuja-Kaduna highway and its environs.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor El-Rufai expressed optimism that, with the deployment of the female soldiers, the insecurity along the Abuja-Kaduna highway will soon be a thing of the past.
READ ALSO: Five kidnapped, two killed in attack on Abuja-Kaduna highway – Official
Governor El-Rufai expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for deploying the troops and assured them of the continued support of the Kaduna State Government as they work towards securing the entire State.
Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General Usman Mohammed acknowledged the support the Kaduna State government has provided to the military in its internal security operations.
Major-General Mohammed thanked governor El-Rufai and his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, for personally coming to receive the female troops.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post