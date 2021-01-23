ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has promised additional security for communities recently attacked by bandits.

According to a press release from Government House, Gusau on Saturday, the governor made the promise when he led top officials of his government on a visit to the communities.

Read below the press release.

GOVERNOR MATAWALLE COMMISERATE WITH MARU AND MARADUN EMIRATES, ASSURES OF MORE SUPPORT

Governor Matawalle who was in company of his Cabinet and Principal Officers visited Asha Lafiya village in Maru Local Government area, Jan Bako village in Maradun Local Government area and Kauran Namda.

Governor Matawalle urged them to be more resilient and determined in protecting their communities by exposing any bad eggs amongst them especially suspected informants and those banned Yan Sa Kai who are prone to creating conflicts with the bandits.

Governor Matawalle ordered for the release of foodstuff and other essential items to the victims of the attack and also assured that the Military will be stationed in those affected villages until peace is totally restored to the areas.

In their separate responses all the three Emirs of Maru Maradun and kauran Namoda commended the swift response of the Governor to the plights of their subjects and assured him of their continued support to the peace process of his administration in the state.

