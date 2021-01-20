The Kano State government says it has distributed 5,000 water pumps to farmers to boost irrigation farming in the state.
The Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule-Garo, told journalists on Wednesday in Kano that the water pumps were distributed during the preceding dry season activities.
Mr Sule-Garo said the state government also distributed motorcycles and utility vehicles to extension workers to enhance farmer support services in the 44 local government areas.
He said the state, in collaboration with the federal government, had also distributed fertiliser, seeds, chemicals and other inputs to the farmers, to encourage crop production for self-sufficiency.
Mr Sule-Garo said this was to encourage agricultural activities, provide livelihoods and enhance wealth creation in the society.
According to him, the state government had spent more than N2 billion on the construction of ultra-modern skills acquisition centres to train youth and women on various trades, for self-reliance.
Mr Sule-Garo urged residents to support government policies and programmes for a sustainable social and economic development of the state.
(NAN)
