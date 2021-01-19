ADVERTISEMENT

An early morning fire on Tuesday razed a section of the Sokoto Central Market in Sokoto State.

An official of the state fire service, who was part of the team that put out the fire, said it started at about 5 a.m. from an electricity generating set.

He said shop owners joined in putting out the fire as they also counted their losses.

A year ago, a part of the old Sokoto Market was destroyed by a fire that burnt down 20 shops.