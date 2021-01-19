ADVERTISEMENT
An early morning fire on Tuesday razed a section of the Sokoto Central Market in Sokoto State.
An official of the state fire service, who was part of the team that put out the fire, said it started at about 5 a.m. from an electricity generating set.
He said shop owners joined in putting out the fire as they also counted their losses.
A year ago, a part of the old Sokoto Market was destroyed by a fire that burnt down 20 shops.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post