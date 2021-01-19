ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested a housewife in Kano State for allegedly killing her husband’s fiancée, a week to their wedding.

The police on Tuesday said Suwaiba Shuaibu, 20, stabbed Aisha Kabir, 17, to death in an uncompleted building in Doguwa Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said Kabiru Jafaru had lodged a report with the police that Miss Kabir was missing.

Mr Kiyawa said the police after preliminary investigation arrested Mrs Shuaibu of the same address as the complainant.

The suspect is the wife of Shaibu Ali, who was to be wedded to Miss Kabir on January 9, after six years of courtship, the police said.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she had called the victim on phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighbourhood where she used a sharp knife to stab her on her neck, chest and other parts of her body.

“I killed the Aisha out of jealousy because my husband proposed to marry her,” the police quoted the suspect saying.

Officers evacuated the corpse of Miss Kabir to Tudun Wada General Hospital, the police spokesperson said.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, has directed the case to be transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section, to wrap up the investigation.

Mr Kiyawa said the suspect would be charged to court after the exercise.