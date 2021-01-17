ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the January 18 resumption date, the Senate of Bayero University Kano ( BUK) has introduced online classes for undergraduate students in “General Courses.”

This was disclosed in an internal university bulletin dated January 15 and made available to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday.

The ”General Courses” are mandatory subjects for all undergraduate students.

The management said it introduced the online classes in view of the drive to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID.

The university’s senate in the statement directed all

“GSP and EEP” courses for the first semester of the 2019/2020 Academic Session to be offered online.

On the modalities for the online classes, the school management said students should follow the following step:

“STEP 1: Visit the University website; under the Quick Links, click on Online Courses.

“STEP 2: On the online courses portal, select your registered course under Available Courses.

“STEP 3: The login screen then appears; enter your registration portal username and password.

“Per concerns related to the second wave of COVID-19, the management said it had set preventive protocols in place, therefore, expresses readiness for the resumption of academic activities.

“The Management has distributed essential equipment for the COVID-19 preventive protocols to all the faculties, centres and directorates to be mounted at strategic locations within the campuses as part of the precautionary measures against the pandemic.”

The equipment, which included motorized hand washing machines, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers, must strictly be used by every staff, student and other visitor to the institution

Munir Suleiman, director of the university health service, said, “every staff, student and a visitor to the University must comply with the preventive protocols before being allowed entry and/or move around the campuses.”

He added that the management would not take it lightly with anyone who violates the COVID-19 preventive protocols.