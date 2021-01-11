The Kano State Fire Service says three persons from the same family died in an early morning fire incident on Monday at Rijiyar Zaki in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.
The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saidu Muhammed, said the incident, which occurred at about 3.18 a.m., also razed a dwelling house.
“We received a distress call from Malam Salisu Muhammed at about 3:18 a.m that fire has gutted a dwelling house in his area and three persons were trapped.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 3:22 a.m.
“They were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead,” Mr Muhammed said.
He said the victims, who were from the same family, were Hauwa Musa, 25; Mubarak Musa, 13, and Salamatu Musa, 20.
Mr Muhammed said that the cause of the incident was being investigated.
(NAN)
