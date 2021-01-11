ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano State Government, on Monday, announced more discovery of seven stolen children from the state.

The children were found in Anambra and Enugu States.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, confirmed that parents of the children have already identified their kids and that they will be reunited soon.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported in 2019 how the police said nine children were kidnapped in Kano in separate incidents and were allegedly renamed and sold off in Onitsha, a commercial city in Anambra State.

Then, after their rescue, the police commissioner in Kano, Ahmed Illiyasu, at a press conference at the police headquarters in the state, presented the children to their parents after parading the suspects.

Mr Illiyasu said the police busted the syndicate behind the crime and arrested eight suspects.

He said the group specialised in kidnapping, concealment and confinement of kidnapped persons, buying and selling of minors and trafficking in persons.

He added that the police carried out the operation in Onitsha following a five-year public outcry in Kano over reports of missing children.

The Command’s tactical team of Operation Puff Adder was detailed to investigate the cases.

Mr Garba on Monday told BBC Hausa Service that a committee earlier set up by the state government was responsible for the latest discovery after the team visited some children’s homes in Anambra and Enugu States.

The official said pictures and videos of the missing but found children were taken and disseminated, which prompted five parents to identify their children.

Mr Garba said the children would be reunited with their parents soon after scrutiny.

133 children still missing – Parents

Some of the parents, whose children were abducted earlier, formed a group to pressure the government with protest and consultation to expedite action towards securing the release of their children.

The leader of the group, Ibrahim Isma’il, expressed delight over the latest development leading to the discovery of seven more stolen children.

“We’re happy with the discovery, only two children among the seven found are yet to be identified by their parents, however, we are still searching for 113 children that are still missing,” Mr Isma’il said.