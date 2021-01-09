ADVERTISEMENT

The 19th Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli, has appointed some officers and elevated some key traditional titles in the emirate.

This is the emir’s first set of administrative appointments since his own appointment in October.

Mr Bamalli appointed his brother, Mansur Bamalli, to occupy his last held title before his (emir) appointment as emir, as the Magajin Garin Zazzau.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the appointment of the emir on October 7, 2020, following the death of Emir Shehu Idris on September 20, 2020.

In a statement released by the emirate, and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the emir also replaced the late Iyan Zazzau, Aminu Bashar, with a member representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Abbas Tajudden.

The appointments are listed below:

1. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli was elevated from the title of Barde Kerarriyan Zazzau to the Emir’s former title. He is now the New Magajin Garin Zazzau.

2. Member representating Zaria Federal Constituency, Abbas Tajjuddeen has been appointed as the new Iyan Zazzau.

3. Shehu Tijjani Àliyu Dan Sidi Bamalli Barden Kudun Zazzau District Head of Makera/Kakuri is now elevated to the title of Barden Zazzau.

4. Abdulkarim Bashari Aminu, a son of the late Iyan Zazzau has been elevated from the title of Koguna Zazzau to Talban Zazzau.

5. Buhari Ciroma Aminu has been appointed as the new Barde Kerarriyan Zazzau.

6. Idris Ibrahim Idris Barden Zazzau has been elevated to the title of Sa’in Zazzau.

7. Aminu Iya Saidu has been appointed as the new Kogunan Zazzau

8. Bashir Abubakar a retired Assistant Controller General of Custom has been appointed as Barden Kudun Zazzau and

9. Munnir Ladan who succeeded his late Brother Dan Iyan Zazzau, Yusuf Ladan, a former district Head of Kabala, becomes the new Dan Iyan Zazzau.