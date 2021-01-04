The former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Karaye, is dead.
Mr Karaye died on Monday aged 96.
The spokesperson of the Karaye Emirate Council, Haruna Gunduwawa, in a statement, said the former speaker died at his Karaye residence after a protracted illness.
The deceased was the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly from 1979 to 1983.
He left behind two wives, six children and many grandchildren, the statement said.
Meanwhile, the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar, led the funeral prayer of the former speaker.
The funeral prayer which took place at the emir’s palace was observed by hundreds of Muslims.
He was buried at Limanci cemetery in Karaye town, Mr Gunduwawa said.
