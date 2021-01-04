ADVERTISEMENT

Security operatives in Kaduna have arrested five suspected killers of a Fulani herder killed in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf on Monday.

According to a statement by Kaduna State Commissioner of Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, three suspects were arrested on Sunday, while two other suspects were arrested on Monday morning.

“The military under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of a herder while grazing in Matyei village, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

“According to the briefing, troops responded to a report of a farm destroyed in the village on Sunday afternoon, and arrived the scene to discover that a herder, one Ado Hassan, had been shot dead by unknown persons.

“Initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three persons: David Kure, Peter Adamu and Bulus Duniya

Suspect Suspect Suspect

The statement said further investigations yielded two more arrests Monday morning: Matthew Peter and Yohanna Chawai

Mr Aruwan said the arrested suspects were undergoing preliminary investigations.

The commissioner also said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed dismay at the killing and sent condolences to the family of the herder, while praying for the repose of his soul.

“He urged citizens to eschew jungle justice and embrace recourse to the law in the face of any incursion or offence, and further tasked security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the killing.”

The southern part of Kaduna has been a hotbed of banditry, kidnapping, ethno-religious crisis, among others, for years now.