The police in Zamfara on Monday said that in the aftermath of protests in Shinkafi Local Government Area, properties worth N70 million were destroyed by angry residents.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Sunday how the angry residents took to the streets to protest the security situation in the area, following the abduction of popular community volunteer and vigilante, Sama’ila Lagga.

The protesters attacked the palace of the Emir of Shinkafi, Muhammed Makwashe, and the residences of political appointees in the state, mostly those appointed to oversee peace dialogues with bandits in the Shinkafi area.

Residents of the area, including some of the protesters, told PREMIUM TIMES that the protesters used derogatory terms to accuse the state government and traditional rulers of underreporting their ordeals with the gunmen, who frequently attack their communities at will.

The protesters, who damaged the emir’s palace, also called for the termination of peace dialogues with the bandits and demanded weapons for self-defense.

Damage Assessment

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammed Shehu, said following the protest, the command embarked on an assessment led by the commissioner, Abutu Yaro, in the affected council area.

The Commissioner, who also visited the Emir’s Palace, empathised with the monarch for the wanton damage to his palace by the rioters. He assured that the Police Command has taken serious measures to ensure such an act does not occur in any part of the state

Police said properties such as water processing factory worth N15 million, block industry worth N5 million, and three (3) residential apartments worth N50 million were destroyed by protesters.

The commissioner added that the culprits will be arraigned at the end of the ongoing investigation. He warned everyone to desist from taking laws into their hands and to allow the constituted authority to exercise its duty.

Also, the commissioner held a town hall meeting, which was attended by many prominent personalities of Shinkafi. At the meeting, security issues were extensively discussed. The police solicited continuous community partnerships and enjoined armed non-state actors to embrace the ongoing peace process and disarm.

On his part, the Emir of Shinkafi Muhammed Makwashe, thanked the police boss for his quick response to the incident and promised the security agents of his Emirate’s continued support in everything that will promote security and safety of Shinkafi and Zamfara at large.