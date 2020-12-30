ADVERTISEMENT

A high court in Jigawa State on Tuesday sentenced Jamilu Harisu to death by hanging after he was found guilty of killing his father.

According to statement from the state Ministry of Justice, Mr Harisu on July 22, 2019, attacked his father, Harisu Bako, 70, while he was working on his farm.

The convict injured his father on his head with a hoe. The injury led to his death, the statement said.

The statement added that the persecution team led by Jigawa State Attorney General, Musa Aliyu, presented four witnesses to the court, and also tendered a confessional statement and a medical report.

The defendant, on the other hand, did not call any witness. At the end of the trial, the court found him guilty, the statement noted.

The presiding judge, Ahmed Kazaure, ruled that the prosecution counsels had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt, and then sentenced Mr Harisu to death by hanging.

He said the offence contradicts Section 221(b) of the Jigawa State Penal Code Law.

Another death sentence

Mr Kazaure, in another case, also sentenced Mustapha Idris of Daneji village in Ringim local government to death.

The statement said Mr Idris had on January 12, 2020 at the outskirts of Daneji village, stabbed Nafisa Hashimu to death.

The spokesperson for the ministry, Zainab Baba-Santali, said the judgment was reached after the prosecution counsel called four witnesses and tendered two documents.

She, however, said the defendant denied the charges saying he was in Abuja when the incident happened.

“The learned trial judge, Justice Kazaure, ruled that the prosecution counsel had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. He declared that Mr Idris had committed premeditated homicide and sentenced him to death under the Section 221(a) of the Jigawa State Penal Code Law,” Mrs Baba-Santali said.