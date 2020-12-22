ADVERTISEMENT

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of the party in the 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs ) of the state, pending the election of new executives.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday in Kano, Mr Ganduje tasked members of the committees to mobilise support for the party in the January 16 local government councils poll in the state.

While congratulating them on their appointment, he also urged them to work in peace and harmony in a bid to move the party forward.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Abbas, the chair of the state caretaker committee, commended Mr Ganduje for the trust reposed in them for the appointment.

He also commended the governor for diligently steering the affairs of the party in the state, especially in carrying along all party members.

“The governor has lots of respect for the APC and all its members in the state, that is why the party is waxing stronger and stronger in the state,” he said.

Mr Abbas pledged to work towards victory of the party in all the 44 LGAs of the state in the Jan 16 local government councils poll.

The National Caretaker Committee of the APC had recently dissolved all the state executive committees of the party across the country both at the state and local levels.

The committee, led by the governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, directed the state chapters of the party to put up caretaker committees to manage the affairs of the party pending the election of substantive executive members.

(NAN)