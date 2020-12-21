ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected bandits have shot dead a local vigilante after abducting a mother and her baby at Falgore town, Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The chairman of Rogo Local Government Area, Malami Rogo, said the gunmen attacked the village on Sunday midnight, killing a vigilante who went with a security team to accost them after they abducted the duo.

He said the gunmen had stormed the residence of one Yusuf Falgore where they abducted the woman and her baby.

He said the slain vigilante has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Rogo is a border town between Kano and Katsina state.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

“The police have received a security report that around 1:30 am in Falgore town some criminals abducted a forty-year-old nursing mother,” Mr Kiyawa said. He did not mention the baby in his release.

Mr Kiyawa said the police mobilised a team of police officers and local vigilante to pursue the gunmen.

He said in the course of trailing the kidnappers, “they (bandits) shot one of the security vigilantes. Upon reaching hospital, a doctor on duty pronounced him dead.”

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police has “mobilised the team of operation puff adder to rescue the abducted woman and arrest the kidnappers.”

The Kano incident adds to the worsening security situation in Northwest Nigeria, as well as in many other parts of the country.

It occurs about a fortnight after over 300 schoolboys were kidnapped from their school in Kankara area of Katsina State. The boys were freed six days later following negotiations between the government and the kidnappers.