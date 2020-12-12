Suspected gunmen on Friday attacked the Government Boys Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and abducted many students.

Residents said the gunmen had earlier attacked Kankara town, injuring many residents but were later repelled by the security forces.

The militants, in large numbers, on motorbikes, invaded the school’s premises around 11: 00 p.m. Friday night, shooting to scare and kill.

They, thereafter, went away with many students, residents said.

The incident has led to pandemonium in the state as parents are trooping into the school, in search of their wards.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the school is making a roll call of its students, in an effort to ascertain the number of the missing students.

Also, the police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to reporters, saying that an officer was wounded in the attack. He claimed some of the students reportedly missing on Friday returned back to school on Saturday morning.

Mr Isah, however, declined further comments on the number of students still missing. He said authorities are yet to ascertain the number of students abducted.

See the Police statement below:

Good morning, Gentlemen of the Press, yesterday, 11/12/2020 at about 21:40hrs, Bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Government Science secondary school, Kankara.

The policemen on duty also responded to the attack and engaged them in a gun duel which gave the students opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety. The Dpo reinforced the policemen on duty with Armoured Personnel Carrier, (APC) which forced the hoodlums to retreat back into the forest.

One Inspector sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital and is responding to treatment. In the course of investigation, the DPO rescued over two hundred students back into the school compound.

The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working with a view to find and/or rescue the missing students.

It will be too early to say at this particular moment the actual number of students that have been kidnapped or missing.

