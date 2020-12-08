ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will not feature in the December 9, Bakura constituency supplementary election in Zamfara State.

Ibrahim Magaji, chairperson of the state’s APC publicity committee, said this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the December 5, by-election in the state as inconclusive following cancellation of results in 14 polling units due to over voting.

INEC also fixed Wednesday, December 9, for supplementary election in the 14 polling units that were cancelled.

Mr Magaji said that the APC decided to boycott the election because it has lost confidence in both INEC and security agencies in the state.

“Our decision was based on the unfortunate situation that characterised the December 5, Bakura by-election.

“The election was marred by intimidation, harassment and large scale violence that culminated in snatching of ballot boxes, kidnapping of electoral officials and killing of innocent people.

“Our representatives attended the stakeholders meeting organised by INEC in Gusau on Monday December 7, to fine tune measures put in place for the smooth conduct of the supplementary election.

“The meeting was supposed to be attended by security agencies in the state because of their pivotal role as critical stakeholders in the election, but neither their heads nor their representatives attended the meeting,” he said.

Mr Magaji added: “The APC as a party, reviewed the issues pertaining to the election, especially concerning security of lives and property of the electorate.

“After intimating INEC of our fears, we suggested that the election be shifted to a more convenient date, so that all the issues raised from last election will be addressed, but INEC went ahead with the plans to conduct the election on December 9.

“We wish to inform the general public that the APC will not participate in the supplementary election.”