The INEC returning officer of the Bakura state House of Assembly by-election in Zamfara has declared the exercise inconclusive.

Ibrahim Magawata, a professor, said after the collation of the result of the votes cast, the two major contenders, -the APC and PDP – scored 16,464 and 18,645 respectively, giving a difference of 2,181.

Mr Magawata further said the results from 14 polling units were cancelled due to over voting.

He also said that some polling units scored zero due to ballot box snatching, violence, assault on INEC officials and burning of election materials by thugs.

According to him, the cancellation of the 14 polling units affected 11,429 voters which is higher than the margin announced and so declared the election inconclusive.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to brief the media on the development and the next line of action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that tension was high in Bakura some days to the election leading to the deployment of more security personnel.

There were also accusations and counter accusations especially on rigging and intimidation between the former state governor, Abdulaziz Yari (APC) and Gov. Bello Matawalle (PDP).

The development created conflict among the supporters of the two political parties.

(NAN)