Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the mid-November apparent murders of a traditional leader and his son in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the state government has disclosed.

Haruna Kuye, the District Head of Gidan Zaki under the Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf LGA, and his son, Destiny Kuye, were killed on November 17, while his wife and daughter were injured by the assailants who attacked the home of the family.

The attack was a challenge to the evolving peace in the Zangon Kataf area, which is the main theatre of the historic Southern Kaduna conflicts, following a landmark peace deal the Kataf and Hausa-Fulani communities had committed to in October.

But more than two weeks after the attack, two suspects, identified as Gonna Maisamari and Daniel Maisamari, have now been arrested by the Operation Safe Haven’s military intelligence unit, said the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“The military intelligence operatives working under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested suspects in connection with the killing of a District Head in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government,” Mr Aruwan said.

“The District Head of Gidan Zaki, Mr. Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny Kuye were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki on 17th November 2020, while his wife and daughter were injured by the assailants. In the latest operations report, the military disclosed that its operatives have tracked and arrested two suspects.”

“According to the report, Goma Maisamari and Daniel Maisamari (alias Umma) were arrested at Kampani Amawa village of Zangon Kataf local government area,” the commissioner added. “Other persons suspected of involvement are still on the run.”

Mr Aruwan later told PREMIUM TIMES that the two suspects had been transferred to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution. The police are a unit under the Operation Safe Haven, a combined security operation, which also consists of the civil defence, the army, and the air force.

Disclosing another development following a separate attack in Jema’a Local Government Area, another Southern Kaduna hotspot. Mr Aruwan said the two children, Rebecca Andrew and Clement Andrew, who were missing after the counter-killing of November 30, 2020, at Ungwan Bido in Jema’a local government area have been found.

He said, “The Chairman of Jema’a local government, Hon. Peter Danjuma Averik has confirmed the recovery of the two minors.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the military for the progress in investigating the killing of Mr. Haruna Kuye and urged security to sustain the tempo by apprehending the suspects that are still at large. The Governor also expressed his delight at the recovery of the two children that were missing in Ungwan Bido.

“Security agencies are maintaining ground and air patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja Road which stretches to Kachia, Chikun and Kagarko local government areas.

“Similar patrols are being conducted on the Kaduna-Kachia Road and in locations in Igabi, Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.”