A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has expressed readiness to participate in the forthcoming local government elections in the state, scheduled for January 2021.

The state Interim Chairman of the faction, Muhammina Lamido, announced this while briefing journalists on Wednesday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Tuesday, the Kwankwasiyya faction of the PDP addressed journalists that they will not partake in the forthcoming election.

According to Mr Lamido, “the attention of the PDP interim administrative committee in Kano State has been drawn to a media statement accredited to one Danladi Abdulhamid that the PDP in Kano State does not have candidates and may not partake in the election.

“This is far from the truth. For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP in Kano State did not authorise the said person to make the statement and he does not possess the standing and mandate to make the statement.

“As matters stand, the only organ of PDP with the power to act under section 24(2)(b) of the PDP constitution is the state Executive Committee through the Interim administrative committee led by the undersigned.

“Preparations for participation in the election are on top gear and the committee shall in due course inform the general public and Kano State Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) of its candidates for the election.

“We wish to inform you to call upon KANSIEC to consider bringing down the cost of the application forms for candidates in the election in order to make it more affordable for opposition parties in the State.

“This is one step towards providing a level playing field and opening the political space for all. Kano State should not be turned into a one-party state with the attendant consequences,” he said.

(NAN)