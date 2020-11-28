ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina on Saturday confirmed the death of a suspected armed bandit in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, said the gunmen, numbering about three, around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, attacked the house of a man, Hari Bello, and injured two of his children.

The official said the victims raised an alarm, which attracted the neighbours and the police. Consequently, the hoodlums were chased and pursued. One of the gunmen was apprehended and beaten by the angry crowd.

Mr Isah added that the police evacuated both the injured hoodlum and the victims to Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment. The victims were treated and discharged while the robber died in hospital.

The remaining accomplices fled, however, the police are trailing the syndicates with a view to arrest them and prosecute them.

Foiled armed robbery, cattle rustling

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday also foiled armed robbery and cattle rustling and recovered 120 rustled cows in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State.

The police said the bandits numbering 15, on motorcycles, stormed Fararu Hamlet, Birchi Ward, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, and rustled 120 cows.

The security agents on receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in Kurfi, led the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ and ambushed the gunmen in a possible escape route of the bandits at Tashan Bara’u village – cattle route.

The police said, fortunately, the bandits followed through the route and the police team engaged them in a gun duel.

“Consequently, they dislodged the bandits and recovered all the rustled cows.

“Search parties are currently combing the area with a view of arresting and/or recovery of dead bodies of the injured bandits. Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.