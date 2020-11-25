ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano has arrested a 21-year-old, Kabiru Mahmud, with 49 parcels of Indian hemp.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told PREMIUM Times that Mr Mahmud was arrested at Danbire village while transporting the substance from his family home at Gadonkaya quarters to a hiding place on the outskirts of Kano metropolis.

Mr Kiyawa added that the command had received an intelligence report of a young man carrying sacks believed to be Indian hemp.

“Immediately after, the Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani, mobilised Operation Puff Adder under O/C Anti Daba, Bashir Muhammad Gwadabe, to arrest the suspect,” Mr Kiyawa said.

According to him, police also arrested Mr Mahmud’s uncle and his mother who directed the suspect to move the substance from her matrimonial home at Gadonkaya quarters to Danbire.

The suspect, Mr Mahmud, told police that on the day, his mother called and informed him that police has arrested his father with Indian hemp and that he should come and get rid of the Indian hemp kept in the home in anticipation of the arrival of the police.

Mr Mahmud, who admitted to taking the Indian hemp, told police that his father had been in the Indian hemp business for about 20 years.

“I called my friend at Danbire that I will bring the substance to his residence. My uncle called a tricycle rider, we loaded the substance and moved it to Danbire. Upon our arrival, the operatives of Anti Daba arrested all of us,” Mr Mahmud told police.

Mr Kiyawa added that the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the state CID for further investigation, and find out the source of the substance and how it was smuggled to Kano.