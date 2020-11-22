ADVERTISEMENT

Troops on Saturday night successfully foiled an attack by armed bandits on communities in Sabon Birni general area of Igabi local government of Kaduna State.

The military informed the Kaduna State Government of this development when heads of security agencies led by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited Sabon Birni on Sunday, on a confidence building meeting.

At the meeting which had traditional, religious and community leaders drawn from the Sabon Birni general area, Mr Aruwan said:

“We are here on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to commend troops who successfully foiled coordinated attacks by bandits on Saturday night.

“The troops showed bravery and courage in securing communities in the general area. We are here to thank them, and to ask for more from them.

“From your end, we solicit support and cooperation for troops and all the personnel working here. We have to work together because security is participatory, involving government, security agencies and citizens. Citizens are at the center of these efforts.”

In his remarks, the Director, State Security Services, Idris Koya, charged communities to double engagement with security agencies through information sharing.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in his response reiterated the position of Kaduna State Police Command and the military in taking the fight to the bandits in their hideouts.

As the delegation returned to Kaduna, Mr Abdullahi took journalists round the Rugar Bello Junction on the Rigasa Link Road where he debunked the insinuation that some train passengers were kidnapped on Thursday night.

According to him, the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja had not even arrived the station as at the time an attempted attack by bandits was repelled.