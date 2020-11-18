ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of the Kaduna Vigilante Service (KADVIS) were killed during a clash with bandits in Chikun Local Government Area, on Tuesday night, an official has said.

The state Commissioner of Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, said this on Wednesday.

He also said soldiers later killed the bandits who attacked the vigilante personnel, at Dande village in Bukuru general area.

“The troops also destroyed camps of the bandits along that terrain,” he added.

The commissioner provided the identities of the slain vigilantes as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and

Ishaya Sarki.

He said two others, Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu, were injured.

Mr Aruwan also said the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

“The Governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around Kuku area, at the Kagarko local government axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The Governor said he received with gratitude, information that the first air strikes hit some of the target structures and neutralised some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave.

“Similarly, armed bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road, in Igabi local government area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.

“Citizens will continue to be informed of the security situation. Government appeals for vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious movements and activities to the security agencies or through the security operations room numbers and e-mail address,” the official said.