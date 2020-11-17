Armed men on Monday attacked Albasu village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 11 people.

The gunmen also inflicted injuries on four others.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday when the gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles shooting sporadically.

A farmer close to the village, who simply identified himself as Musa, narrated his experience.

He said “I was at my farm at a village nearby when we heard gun shots and I saw as wounded people were being brought out in blood.

“Eleven people were later said to have been killed by the gunmen that stormed the village around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. It was serious because they (bandits)/have made several attempt in the past to attack the village but failed until yesterday (Monday).”

According to him, most of the villagers were on their farms when the attackers stormed the village on motorcycles.

The head of the village, Nuhu Abubakar, who confirmed the attack to BBC Hausa radio on Tuesday, said police later arrived the village after the gunmen had left.

“We performed their (victims) funeral prayers. The bandits also rustled our cows and destroyed our properties.

“We can’t farm because they (bandits) stopped us from farming and yet our lives are being wasted.

“All we wanted from the government is to please help protect our lives. We just want peace in our town,” the village head said.

Govt names those killed, injured

Meanwhile, the state government has also confirmed the attack while it also gave the names of the 11 people killed.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement issued on Tuesday, also named four persons who were injured by the gunmen.

He said: “security agencies have updated the Kaduna State Government with information regarding Monday’s attack at Albasu village of Igabi local government.

“The update identified the eleven persons killed as follows: Amadu Mallam ,Idi Gefefe, Isah Goma, Awwalu Goma, Babangida Iliyasu,and Lado Iliyasu.

“Others were: Ya’u Jumare,Hamza Umaru, Shehu Jibril, Tukur Albasu and Musa Adamu Muruzuwa .

“Those who sustained injuries, according to the statement, were: Muazu Albasu, Samaila Chairman ,Junaidu Husaini and a yet to be identified woman earlier thought to have been killed,” he said.

Mr Aruwan also said that security agencies have identified the local killed by bandits on Sunday after they kidnapped two persons at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area.

Mr Aruwan identified the victim as Albarka Addu’a, a former village head of Kyemara Gari.

He said the Kaduna State Government will continue to give security updates to the citizenry as it continues to work assiduously with security agencies on the protection of life and property across the state.

Kaduna is one of the North west states suffering from attacks by armed bandits who have killed hundreds and kidnapped many others. Other states affected by such attacks include Zamfara and Katsina.