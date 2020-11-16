ADVERTISEMENT

Kidnappers on Sunday abducted a five-year-old boy, Muhmad Tasiu, in Dutse, Jigawa state capital, while using a hijab-wearing woman as a front.

The police in Jigawa confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, saying that it happened in Galamawa community. The community, which is along the airport road, appears to be more vulnerable to kidnappers in recent times.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the wife and son of the state’s vigilante leader were kidnapped and released in the same community following the payment of ransom.

The police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, said the police initially received the complaint of the incident as a case of a missing child. However, further investigation revealed it to be a kidnap incident.

“Upon inquiries, witnesses testified to the police that they saw when an unidentified woman wearing hijab was spotted with the kid and his subsequent disappearance, which led to panic in the community.

“The family later a received a call from the kidnappers demanding payment of ransom to secure the release of the child,” the police said.

The father of the victim, only identified as Mallam Tasi’u, told reporters that they paid N1 million ransom to secure the release of the minor.

However, Mr Jinjiri said the police were not aware of a ransom payment before the child was released on Monday. He also cautioned parents to be watchful of the movement of their wards and report suspicious movement of persons in their communities.