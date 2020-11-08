ADVERTISEMENT

The Defense Headquarters said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has eliminated several armed bandits in an air strike on Saturday in the forest at Kuzo area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator, Defense Media Operations, John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a Major General, said the air attack was executed on the bandits while they were attempting to move hundreds of rustled livestock through the area.

He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopter, on armed reconnaissance mission in the area, spotted the bandits, along with the rustled livestock, in an open patch along the East-West axis of the forest.

According to him, the helicopter strafed the target area leading to the neutralisation of several of the bandits.