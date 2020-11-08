ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has said that dialogue with bandits is still relevant just as he secured the release of 26 Katsina State indigent girls who are all minors.

The girls were released to the Zamfara State Government without payment of ransom, according to a press release by Mr Matawalle’s spokesperson, Zailani Bappa.

The girls, who were kidnapped by bandits in Faskari local government of Katsina State, were brought into the bushes of Zamfara State but were miraculously discovered by the state government and got released through negotiations held under the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, who is in constant dialogue on behalf of the government with bandits in the state on the need to embrace peace and live a normal life.

Governor Matawalle, who received the rescued girls, said his administration will not abandon the peace dialogue with bandits as fire power alone cannot solve the problem of banditry in the state.

He said, “this is a testimony to our vision for engaging the bandits in peace dialogue. For those who believe we are wrong to dialogue with the bandits, the securing of these minors who are all girls, unhurt, is indeed, priceless.”

The 26 rescued girls, whose ages range between 8 and 12, were medically checked and provided with new clothes.

The governor ordered for their safe return to Katsina state.

This latest rescue brings the total number of those released by bandits in the last one week to more than 40.