Karaye Emirate in Kano state has announced the abduction of the wife of the Village Head of Tsara in Rogo local government area, Aishatu Aliyu, by unknown gunmen.

According to the report presented to the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II by the District Head of Rogo (Wamban Karaye), Muhammadu Mahraz, the gunmen stormed the house of the village head of Tsara Aliyu Muhammad at 1 am on Friday and took away his wife.

The spokesperson of the Emirate, Haruna Gunduwawa, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the gunmen fired shots in the air before abducting the woman in the presence of the village head.

According to him, the residents counted 17 used bullets found at the scene of the abduction the following day.

He revealed that many residents of the village were forced to sleep in the bush the night of the abduction to save their lives.

Mr Gunduwawa said as of Tuesday morning, the Emirate has yet to establish the motive behind the abduction as the kidnappers were yet to contact the family for ransom.

The Emirate’s spokesperson recalled that about four cases of kidnap have been recorded within the last two months in Rogo local government area, a border town between Kano and Kaduna States.

He said the Emir of Karaye has pleaded with the security operatives to step up security measures towards ending all forms of illicit activities in the Emirate.

He also enjoined the people to embark on ceaseless prayers.

However, the police spokesperson in Kano State, Abdullahi Kiyawa, told PREMIUM TIMES that the command was yet to receive a complainant on the abduction.