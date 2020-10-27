The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the curfew it imposed on Saturday after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

The state government imposed a 24-hour curfew after the hoodlums looted some warehouses and carted away COVID-19 relief items.

The hoodlums also looted private stores.

But in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, the government said it was lifting the movement restriction measure.

“From Tuesday, 27th October 2020, residents can pursue their lawful business between 6 am and 4 p.m daily. Curfew hours will be from 4 p.m to 6 a.m, in all local government areas except Chikun and Kaduna South.

“As the security assessment noted, criminal attempts to violate life and property persist in two local government areas.

“Markets, offices and commercial centres, hotels and recreation centres in the two LGAs are to remain closed during the 24-hour curfew.

“Social and mass gatherings are also prohibited in these areas until further notice.

“As essential services, hospitals and medical facilities are expected to open and offer services during this period.

“Persons with useful information on the criminals who have engaged in looting should please call the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

Meanwhile, the police said they have arrested 25 suspects over the looting in the state.

According to the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige, the suspects were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, vandalism and looting of public and private property.

Mr Jalige listed some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects to include three Toyota buses and three cars – a Mercedes Benz, a Golf and a Toyota Camry.

He said that other items recovered include six motorcycles of which three were unregistered, six-bed foams, one bundle of zinc, eight tricycles, 29 bags of grains and 32 pieces of plant fibre mosquito coils.

