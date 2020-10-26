The clinical official attached to Federal University Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State, who was kidnapped a few days ago, has been freed after paying a ransom.

The FUD spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday. He, however, declined further comments.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the official, Shehu Abdulhamid, an official of the university’s clinic, was kidnapped along Kano-Maiduguri road in Gaya Local Government Area

A colleague of the victim, Ibrahim Ahmed, said the official paid N1 million to the abductors before securing his release.

Mr Ahmad, however, said the ransom “was paid somewhere in Falgore forest in neighbouring Kano State while the victim was found in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State”.

“While negotiations for the release of the victim was on, a tracker showed that the kidnappers were somewhere in Ringim in Jigawa while the ransom was paid somewhere in Dogowa local government in Kano,” Mr Ahmed said.