ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew in two local government areas after hoodlums on Saturday broke into a property and carted away COVID-19 food palliatives.

The property is located at Tanko Tete Street off, Gwari Avenue, Barnawa, Kaduna State.

Witnesses said materials removed from the property include sugar, noodles, and spaghetti.

The government declared a curfew in parts of Chikun and Kaduna South LGAs to curb further looting.

A statement issued by the Commissioner Homes Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, listed the affected areas to include Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

Other areas are Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi, and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Area.

“The Kaduna State Government has declared 24-hour curfew in some communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government areas, effective immediately,” the statement by Mr Aruwan said.

“The areas are Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Area and Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Area.

“Security agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any found violating the curfew and those responsible for breakdown of law and order. Security agencies have further been directed to effect the arrest and prosecution of anyone found looting and destroying properties.

” KDSG strongly condemns the concerted incitement being done on social media. The government appeals to all our communities to reject incitement and resist the attempt to create chaos and anarchy,” he said.