A clinical official attached to Federal University Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State has been kidnapped in Kano State.

The FUD spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, told reporters late Friday that the official was abducted along Kano-Maiduguri highway in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano.

Mr Bello identified the official as Shehu Abdulhamid, a staffer of the university’s clinic. He said he was traveling from Kano to Jigawa when he was abducted late Thursday.

The spokesperson said the official was travelling with a friend in his vehicle before he was abducted and taken to Gaya bush.

“The kidnappers asked the co-traveller to go with the vehicle and inform his family about the development,” Mr Bello said.

“They have started negotiations. The kidnappers are demanding N20 million, however, as of Saturday morning, they are demanding N1.5 million,” the official said.

The university’s spokesperson also said they had reported the incident “to the nearest police command in Jigawa”.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, said the incident did not occur in Jigawa, “so they notified the neighbouring Kano command”.

Also when contacted, the police spokesperson for Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

