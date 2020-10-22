ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old carpenter, Bitrus Musa, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for unlawfully restraining an 11-year-old girl with the intent to have sex with her.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps charged Mr Musa with criminal restraint with intent to commit a felony.

The prosecution counsel, Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was referred to the corps by the Salama Sexual Assault Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State on October 14.

Mr Audu alleged that the defendant lured the 11-year-old girl into his room and kept her overnight with the intention to commit a crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abdulaziz Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Mr Ibrahim adjourned the matter until November 5 for further mention.