A suspect in the killing of a vigilante member at a sesame farm in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State has narrated how the incident happened.

The police said Abubakar Haruna was arrested in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State where he had fled after allegedly committing the crime in Jigawa State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the vigilante member, Babaji Adamu, 42, was killed while providing security service at the sesame farm .

The suspect, on Tuesday, told reporters that they killed Mr Adamu because he tried to prevent them from stealing sesame from the farm.

“We were five in number. He confronted us, trying to stop us, so we attacked him with sticks and machete until we brought him down, achieved our mission and left,” the suspect said during his parade by the police.

“It was in the middle of the night when we arrived the farm. I cannot say at what time exactly because I don’t have a wristwatch. After the incident, I left for Bauchi State together with my accomplice,” the suspect said.

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, Usman Gomna, said Mr Haruna and the other suspects were arrested in Bauchi State and have confessed to the commission of the crime.

The police identified the other suspects as Ibrahim Juli, 25, Kabiru Adamu, 20, and Baderi Garkuwa, 25, who the police said was arrested in Gwaram local government where the crime was committed.

Another suspect identified as Gagari Tori is still at large.

The police chief said the suspects would be prosecuted after the investigations.

The commissioner urged the citizens of the state to always volunteer useful information to security personnel to help arrest criminals in the state.