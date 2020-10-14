Three Kano-based men, Basira Ibrahim Dantata; his brother, Gaji; and an associate, Lawan Sanni, were on Wednesday arraigned before a Federal High Court over allegations of fraud and extortion of the public of over N2 billion.

The trio, who are the promoters of the Kano State-based Dantata Success and Profitable Company, were accused of committing the crimes through the provision of investment advisory services without proper authorisation and registration.

They were arraigned before Justice A. I Chikere of Federal High Court 3, Abuja for allegedly defrauding about 7,250 people by convincing them to subscribe and invest in an unregistered investment scheme between 2018 and 2019.

Before they were arrested, they were said to have swindled their victims of over N2 billion.

In the charge read during the arraignment, the court said by their acts, the accused persons committed an offence contrary to Section 54 of the Investments and Securities Act 2007, which is punishable under the same section.

One of the principal suspects, Gaji Ibrahim Dantata, was not present in court to answer to the charges due to health reasons.

Consequently, Justice Chikere adjourned the matter to November 5, 2020, when counsel to the accused are expected to file their plea and motion for the hearing of their defence.

The arrest and prosecution of the accused were pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) powers under Section 13 (w) of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 to regulate the activities of the operators in the Capital market.

Sequel to the exercise of those powers, representatives of the capital market on a tip-off on February 6, 2019, moved in and sealed up the business premises of Dantata Success & Profitable Company, after reports of it engaging in illegal activities in the Nigerian capital market.

The commission said it had obtained court orders to freeze the bank accounts of the company and its promoters to preserve the funds of investors in line with Section 13 (x) of the ISA 2007.

The SEC said its records showed the company was not registered or authorised to engage in any activity in the capital markets.

The commission said the company’s mode of operation was to use the radio to broadcast messages and programmes targeted at unsuspecting Nigerian investors in Kano State and environs.

For their ‘services’, the commission said the promoters of the illegal investment advisory collected large sums of money from investors under the guise of a “structured investment”.

The SEC said the activities of the company contravened the provisions of Section 38(1) and 67(1) of the Investments and Securities Act, which respectively prohibit unregistered and unauthorised entities/persons from operating any investment business.

The provisions of the Act also forbid persons or groups from making any invitation to the public to acquire or dispose of any securities of a corporate body or to deposit money with any corporate body for a fixed period or payable at call.

The commission also warned the public to desist from continuing to patronise Dantata Success & Profitable Company and its agents or representatives, as they were not registered and therefore not entitled to provide investment advisory services in Nigeria.

Besides, the commission further warned the public to exercise utmost caution before deciding to subscribe to investment schemes, and to always confirm the registration status of any company or individual, as well as the products on offer before any transaction.